Jangaon: Renovated Valmidi temple inaugurated

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:09 PM, Mon - 4 September 23

Jangaon: Religious fervour marked the reinstallation ceremony of sacred idols at the Sita Ramachandra Swamy temple at Valmidi village in the district on Monday as it was renovated at a cost of Rs.30 crore under the spiritual tourism circuit.

Ministers T Harish Rao, E Dayakar Rao, Satyavathi Rathod and Indrakaran Reddy, along with former Rajya Sabha member Rapolu Ananda Bhaskar, local MLAs along with a large number of devotees attended the rituals.

The proceedings commenced at 4 am with the melodious tunes of Mangala instruments, followed by the observance of Nitya Sevakalam and Prabodhiki rituals. At 7 am, the auspicious Maha Poornahuti and Gartha vinyasam were performed. Within 30 minutes of these sacred ceremonies, the momentous Yantra Pratishtha, presided over by Chinna Jeeyar Swami, adorned the idols with splendour. The rituals included the Samprokshaka of all idols, Pratishta, Dhwajastambha Pratishta, Dishtikumbha Pradham Aradhana, and Shattamorthe.

The day’s celebrations culminated with Sri Sita Ramachandra Swami’s Shanti Kalyanam, Pandita Sanyasam. At 1 pm, a grand Maha Annadan (mass meals) programme was hosted, serving approximately 30,000 people.

Jangaon District Collector Ch Shivalingaiah, Mahabubabad District Collector K Shashanka, Jangaon Additional Collector Rohit Singh, and Errabelli Trust chairperson Usha Dayakar Rao were among those present.

Speaking on the occasion, the Ministers expressed their commitment to the development of the Valmidi temple, as well as Palakurthy and Bammera, emphasising potential projects like a ropeway connecting two hillocks, seer Ramanujam statue, Valmiki statue and initiatives to support local schools. They reminded the growing importance of spiritual tourism in the region, attributing it to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s commitment to Hindu shrines.

Following the ceremony at Valmidi, the Ministers proceeded to the Palakurthy mandal centre where they participated in the programmes of foundation and inauguration of development works worth Rs.160 crore.