Fraudsters dupe Hyderabad student of Rs 10.2 lakh promising MBBS seat

Hyderabad: A youngster who nursed dreams of becoming a doctor was duped of Rs.10.2 lakh after he fell into a trap laid by fraudsters who promised him an MBBS ‘government quota’ seat in a private medical college in Bengaluru.

The victim from Malakpet had completed his intermediate from a private college here and had appeared for the NEET examination but could not secure a seat because his ranking was not high enough.

He was then recently contacted by a person who introduced himself as Manjunath, who assured him an MBBS seat and asked him to meet a woman Tanuja, in Bengaluru. Police said she took him to a private hospital in Bengaluru and claiming to reserve a seat for him, asked him to pay Rs.20,000, which he did.

Later, claiming it to be a government quota seat, she asked for Rs.20 lakh for allotment. The youngster paid Rs.10 lakh as advance. However, after returning to Hyderabad, he found that both Manjunath and Tanuja had switched off their mobiles. He then approached the Hyderabad Cybercrime police, who booked a case and are investigating.

