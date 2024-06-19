Sircilla SP asks parents not to encourage minor driving

Parents should be careful about giving vehicles to minors, and inform the police if their wards threaten them for vehicles or take the bikes away without their knowledge.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 June 2024, 08:37 PM

Rajanna-Sircilla: Superintendent of Police Akhil Mahajan advised parents not to encourage driving by minors by giving vehicles to their children since there was a chance for road accidents.

As part of a week-long special driver on minor driving, 361 vehicles were seized. Minor drivers and their parents were given counseling in Sircilla on Wednesday. Participating in the counseling, SP said that in order to educate the students about minor driving and traffic rules, they had decided to organize road safety education programmes in all schools.