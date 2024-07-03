| Debts Lack Of Employment Lead To Suicide Of Another Weaver In Sircilla

Debts, lack of employment lead to suicide of another weaver in Sircilla

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 July 2024, 04:21 PM

Representational photo

Rajanna-Sricilla: One more weaver died, allegedly by suicide in Sircilla.

Palle Yadagiri (48), who was unable to get work during the last six months, was found hanging in his home. Family members noticed the body in the morning. Yadagiri is suspected to have hanged himself to death late on Tuesday night.

Lack of employment and debts are said to have driven him to the extreme step. Police have registered a case and are investigating.