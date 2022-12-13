Free dialysis initiative: 50 lakh dialysis sessions completed in Telangana

Hyderabad: The flagship free dialysis initiative for Chronic Kidney Patients (CKD) in Telangana has reached a unique milestone by completing 50 lakh dialysis sessions since it’s launch in 2014-15.

Launched to provide life saving dialysis for chronic kidney patients, the Telangana Government has incurred a stagerring Rs. 700 crore to sustain and conduct 50 lakh dialysis sessions for free of cost.

On Tuesday, Health Minister, T Harish Rao said “Free dialysis initiative is a dream project of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. Even today, it’s impossible for poor patients to afford regular dialysis at private hospitals. It was Chief Minister’s vision to ensure such patients have lifelong kidney care support from State government”.

Before statehood, Telangana region had just 3 major government-run free dialysis centres. Since then, between 2015 and 2022, the Telangana Government has added 82 free dialysis facilities across the State.

The idea is to ensure all assembly constituencies have a free dialysis facility, Harish Rao added.