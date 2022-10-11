Telangana govt to expand free dialysis initiative to 103 centres across State

Telangana government is in the process of expanding its flagship free dialysis initiative to 103 dialysis centres across the State.

Hyderabad: In a major initiative aimed at ensuring life-saving dialysis facilities are accessible to Chronic Kidney Patients (CKD), Telangana government is in the process of expanding its flagship free dialysis initiative to 103 dialysis centres across the State.

The decision to expand free dialysis centres is part of the State government’s overall strategy to provide holistic kidney care facilities to patients from the economically weaker sections. Apart from free dialysis, patients with kidney ailments also receive a monthly Aasara pension of Rs. 2016, free bus pass facility to travel to the nearest free dialysis facility, free kidney transplantation under Aarogyasri and lifelong supply of life-saving medicines for patients who have undergone transplantation.

“Since statehood, Telangana government has spent around Rs. 700 crore to sustain free dialysis facilities to kidney patients. From just 3 such centres in 2014, first we launched 44 dialysis units and then expanded them to 83 facilities in the last few years. In the coming days, we are expanding free dialysis to 103 centres,” Health Minister, T Harish Rao, during the release of Aasara pension ID cards to kidney patients on Tuesday, said.

At present, there are nearly 10,000 chronic kidney patients availing free dialysis facilities in government hospitals out of which 5,000 patients are receiving Aasara pension of monthly Rs. 2016.

“The Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao had directed us to allocate Rs.100 crore only for free dialysis. In order to reduce infections among dialysis patients, we are utilising single use dialysis machines in all the dialysis facilities,” Harish Rao said.

All the existing and upcoming free dialysis facilities are connected to three-hubs including NIMS, Osmania General Hospital (OGH) and Gandhi Hospital. Nephrologists from the three-hubs have been directed to make personal visits to the satellite dialysis centres in districts to ensure quality dialysis facilities are available to patients, he added.