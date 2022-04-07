Free distribution of 2,000 Rama Dhwajas in Bhadrachalam

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:11 PM, Thu - 7 April 22

Around 2000 Rama Dhwajas being distributed free of cost to devotees at Bhadrachalam in Kothagudem district.

Kothagudem: Devotees of Lord Rama planned to distribute around 2,000 Rama Dhwajas (flags) free of cost in the temple town of Bhadrachalam in the district on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami.

The distribution programme was launched with the idea of hoisting the Rama Dhwajam on every house in Bhadrachalam. As part of this, Rama flags were unveiled by Bhadradri Temple EO B Shivaji on Thursday at his office at Bhadrachalam.

A businessman Vasu handed over 250 flags to the EO to place in the main temple, Kalyana Mandapam. Similarly 50 flags were handed over to Tekula Cheruvu Ramalayaam. In all he handed over 900 flags for the purpose. Chamber of Commerce secretary K Suresh provided 500 flags, Ahobilam Math priest Chaitanya Swamy 500 flags and an advocate provided 100 flags free of cost to the devotees. AEO Shravan Kumar, a senior journalist Kona Anand Sharma and others were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .