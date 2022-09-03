Free fish, prawn seedlings to be released into water bodies on September 5

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:17 PM, Sat - 3 September 22

Hyderabad: The sixth phase of free fish seedling release (distribution) in water bodies across the State is set to begin on September 5 with Fisheries Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav releasing the fish seedlings in Ghanpur reservoir in Station Ghanpur Assembly constituency of Jangaon district. Simultaneously, the Ministers and other elected representatives will release the seedlings in various water bodies across the State.

About 68 crore fish seedlings and 10 crore shrimp will be released into more than 27,000 water bodies in the State as part of the event. While 68 crore fish seedlings will be released into 26,778 water bodies, another 10 crore shrimp seedlings will be released into 275 water bodies in the State. A total Rs 113 crore will be spent for the purpose which will benefit the fishermen.

The Minister who held a video conference with the district fisheries officials on Saturday, urged the elected representatives including MPs, MLCs and MLAs along with other elected representatives as well as local fisheries cooperative societies’ representatives to participate in the event. The officials were instructed to purchase and release fish seedlings and shrimp into the water bodies only after ascertaining their quality as per the government guidelines. Any violations will be taken seriously.

On the occasion, Srinivas Yadav launched a mobile app ‘Matsya Mitra’ which will be used to monitor and ensure transparency in implementation of the scheme.

Special Chief Secretary for Fisheries Aadhar Sinha, Fisheries Commissioner Latchiram Bhukya and other officials, also attended the meeting.