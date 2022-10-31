Free training for SI/constable candidates in Kothagudem

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:37 PM, Mon - 31 October 22

Kothagudem: The district police is going to launch a free training camp for physical efficiency test for those candidates who qualified in recently held SI/constable preliminary examination.

In a statement here, Superintendent of Police Dr. Vineeth G informed that qualified candidates can register by messaging their name, hall ticket number, phone number and address through WhatsApp to 8919068661.

In the past, the district police organised a free camp for 60 days. training approximately 200 candidates for the SI and constable preliminary examination. The SP urged eligible candidates make use of the opportunity.