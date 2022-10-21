Telangana: SI, Constable preliminary written test results announced

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) on Friday declared the results for Preliminary Written Tests (PWTs) conducted for recruitment to vacancies of SCT SIs (Civil) and / or equivalent posts, SCT PCs Civil and / or equivalent posts, Transport Constables and Prohibition and Excise Constables.

According to the details released by the Board, out of 2,25,668 candidates who were evaluated in PWT for SCT SIs (Civil) and/or equivalent posts, 46.80 per cent qualified. For the SCT PCs (Civil) and/or equivalent posts, the qualifying percentage was 31.39 per cent, while 5,88,891 candidates were evaluated in PWT.

In the case of Transport Constable posts, 41,835 candidates were evaluated and 44.84 per cent were declared qualified. Similarly, the qualifying percentage for the Prohibition and Excise Constable posts was 43.65 per cent out of 2,50,890 candidates who were evaluated.

In the PWT for SCT SIs (Civil) and / or equivalent posts, the average mark of the 2,25,668 candidates was 47.25 out of 200 (23.63 per cent), while the highest mark scored was 133 out of 200 (66.5 per cent).

Likewise, the average mark of 6,03,851 candidates who appeared for the PWT of SCT PCs (Civil) and / or equivalent Posts, Transport Constables, Prohibition and Excise Constables was 41.16 out of 200 (20.58 per cent) and the highest mark was 141 out of 200 (70.5 per cent).

A list of candidates who qualified for Physical Measurement Test / Physical Efficiency Test (PMT / PET) and a list of candidates who did not qualify have been hosted on the website https://www.tslprb.in/.

All the candidates participating in PMT / PET have to fill part II (final) application form, online, by logging into their user account on the TSLPRB website https://www.tslprb.in/between 8 am on October 27 and 10 pm on November 10.

Earlier, the TSLPRB issued notifications for direct recruitment to 554 vacancies of SCT SIs (Civil) and / or equivalent posts, 15,644 vacancies of SCT PCs Civil and / or equivalent posts, 63 vacancies of Transport Constables and 614 vacancies of Prohibition and Excise Constables.