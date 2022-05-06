Free TSRTC bus rides for mothers travelling on Mother’s Day

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:39 PM, Fri - 6 May 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is presenting a special offer to all mothers on Mother’s Day. As part of the offer, TSRTC will provide a unique experience of free travel in all bus services, including AC services to mothers travelling with children below five years of age. The offer can be availed only on Sunday, May 8, a press release said.

TSRTC chairman Bajireddy Govardhan and Vice Chairman and MD, VC Sajjanar extended greeting to all mothers on the occasion and said that Mother’s Day is a great time to shower our love and respect for all wonderful women who brought us into this world.

