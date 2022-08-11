Freedom run held in grand way in erstwhile Medak

Sangareddy Collector A Sharat is participating in Freedom Run in Sangareddy on Thursday.

Sangareddy: Freedom Run was organised by officials in Sangareddy, Siddipet and Medak district headquarters on Thursday to mark the 75 years of independence.

The Freedom Run was also organised in all the Constituency headquarters across the three district headquarters. The Collectors, Police officers and elected representatives have participated in the events.

Among all, the Freedom run organised in Patancheru stood out as they carried a massive national flag along the streets from Ramachandrapuram to Patancheru on NH-65. People from all walks of life participated in the event.