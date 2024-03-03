Freemasons’ Lodge Keys organises “CPR training” program in Hyderabad

Around 40 participants underwent comprehensive training, led by Dr Javed and Dr Satish, emphasizing the critical distinction between heart attacks and cardiac arrests

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 March 2024, 07:15 PM

Hyderabad: Lodge Keys No. 297, a prominent Freemasons’ unit, organised a community outreach initiative titled ‘Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation Training (CPR training)’ on Sunday, at the Goshamahal Baradari Masonic Building in Hyderabad.

Held in collaboration with EMRI Green Health Services, the training aimed to equip the community with life-saving skills.

CPR is an emergency procedure performed when an individual’s breathing or heartbeat ceases. Around 40 participants underwent comprehensive training, led by Dr Javed and Dr Satish, emphasizing the critical distinction between heart attacks and cardiac arrests. The training covered both theoretical and practical understanding.

“Only 2 per cent of the population in India are trained in CPR. Imagine if 20 per cent of the population learns it how many lives can be saved. Nine in 10 people in cardiac arrest die. But CPR can help improve if performed in the first few minutes of cardiac arrest,” said the doctors.

Participants who attended the program praised the effectiveness of the training and acknowledged its capacity to potentially rescue lives during crises. Aspiring to train 1000 first responders across various sectors within the next year, Lodge Keys urged the public to contact them at 9848042020 for free CPR training sessions.