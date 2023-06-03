French Open: Gauff rallies to beat Andreeva in all-teen showdown

Coco Gauff rallied from a tough opening set to beat Mirra Andreeva of Russia in an all-teen showdown in the third round

By AP Published Date - 11:37 PM, Sat - 3 June 23

Coco Gauff of the U.S. celebrates winning her third round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Russias Mirra Andreeva at the Roland Garros stadium (AP /PTI Photo)

Paris: American Coco Gauff rallied from a tough opening set to beat Mirra Andreeva of Russia in an all-teen showdown in the third round of the French Open on Saturday.

Experience eventually told as the 19-year-old Gauff, who was the runner-up at Roland Garros last year, prevailed 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-1, sealing the result with a cross-court backhand winner.

That ended an impressive Grand Slam debut for the 16-year-old Andreeva, who earlier this week became the youngest player to win a match in the women’s main draw at the French Open since 2005.

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek continued her impressive run as she took just 51 minutes to beat Xinyu Wang 6-0, 6-0. Swiatek has dropped just eight games through three rounds.

However, reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina pulled out of the French Open before her third-round match against Sara Sorribes Tormo because she is sick.

Elsewhere in the women’s draw, Bernarda Pera, Beatriz Haddad Maia and Anna Karolina Schmiedlova reached the second week of a Grand Slam for the first time in their careers.