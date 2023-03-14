Group-I Main as per schedule, says TSPSC

As of now upcoming recruitment exams would be held as per schedule, said TSPSC Chairman Dr B Janardhan Reddy

Published Date - 09:23 PM, Tue - 14 March 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission ( TSPSC) will hold the rest of the recruitment exams, including the Group-I Main, as per schedule as of now.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, TSPSC Chairman Dr. B Janardhan Reddy said evidence based decision would be taken on the conduct of exams. However, as of now upcoming recruitment exams would be held as per schedule, he said.

In view of the question paper leak, fresh question papers would be prepared for all upcoming recruitment exams, he said.

On the main accused in the question paper leak, Praveen who secured 103 marks in the Group-I preliminary test, Dr.Reddy said it was true that Praveen got 103 marks but he has not qualified for the Group-I Main exam. He also made it clear that 103 marks was not top mark in the Group-I preliminary test.

