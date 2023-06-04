Friendly policing wins public prust: Warangal Police Commissioner

Grand vehicle rally organized by the Warangal Commissionerate police on the occasion of ‘Surkasha Divas’ garnered widespread attention

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:40 PM, Sun - 4 June 23

Warangal: As part of the Telangana Formation Day decennial celebrations, a grand vehicle rally organized by the Warangal Commissionerate police on the occasion of ‘Surkasha Divas’ garnered widespread attention from the locals on Sunday.

MLA Vinay Bhaskar, Commissioner of Police (CP) AV Ranganath, Hanamkonda District Collector Sikta Patnaik, and various police officials attended the event.

The impressive rally showcased the strength and unity of the police force, featuring a wide array of police units such as Patrol cars, blue colts vehicles, fire engines, She Teams, Bharosa and the traffic department.

Starting from the main gate of the Warangal Police Commissionerate Office, the procession traversed through key areas of Warangal, Dharmaram, ‘O’ city, Mamunoor, Hunter Road, and Kazipet.

On the occasion, MLA Vinay Bhaskar applauded the transformative changes within the police department since the formation of Telangana state, commending Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for his dedicated efforts to strengthen the police force. He highlighted the increased provision of facilities under the BRS rule for the welfare of the police force.

CP AV Ranganath presented a report on the remarkable progress achieved by the police over the past nine years, notably the eradication of custodial deaths through the implementation of friendly policing, stringent law enforcement, and swift actions against criminals. Ranganath also highlighted the significance of the PD Act in enhancing public safety.

GWMC Commissioner Rizwanbasha Shaikh, DCPs Muralidhar, Karunakar, Abdul Bari, Trainee IPS Ankit, Trainee IAS Shraddha Shukla, Regional Fire Officer Papaiah, Hanamkonda Fire Officer Bhagavan Reddy, Additional DCPs Sanjeev, Suresh Kumar, and others were present.

Meanwhile, an open house programme was conducted in Mahabubabad to raise awareness about the Bharosa Centre, SHE Teams, IT, and Cyber Cell, organized by the local police.

The chief guest at the event was Minister Satyavathi Rathod, who was joined by SP Sharath Chandra Pawar and other dignitaries.

The occasion also witnessed a massive rally with police vehicles parading through the town of Mahabubabad. Suraksha Divas was also held at other district headquarters in the erstwhile Warangal district.