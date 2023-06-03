Farmers’ Day celebrated with enthusiasm in erstwhile Warangal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:58 PM, Sat - 3 June 23

Warangal: Farmers’ Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm as part of the 10th Telangana Formation Day celebrations in the erstwhile Warangal district on Saturday. Farmers from six districts, which were carved out of Warangal, participated actively in the event.

Rythu Bandhu Samiti president and MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy addressed the farmers at Rayagudem village in Dharmasagar mandal, Hanamkonda district, while Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao joined the celebrations in Warangal.

Palla Rajeshwar Reddy attributed the remarkable achievements made by the State in just nine years to the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. Station Ghanpur MLA T Rajaiah announced his upcoming “Palle Nidra” programme called ‘Pragathi Nivedana Yatra,’ which he plans to embark upon in the constituency for 21 days.

Hanamkonda District Collector Sikta Patnaik highlighted that Farmers’ Day was celebrated at 55 Rythu Vedikas in the district, focusing on resolving farmers’ issues and providing guidance on crop cultivation. Meanwhile, Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao and others attended the Farmers’ Day event at Enumamula agriculture market yard near Warangal.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister listed out the schemes meant for farmers and shared some encouraging statistics, stating, “Since the formation of Telangana, the district’s paddy yield has increased from 2.50 lakh metric tonnes to 3.50 lakh metric tonnes. A total of Rs 57,801 crore have been disbursed under the Rythu Bandhu scheme in the district.”

Warangal West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar participated in the celebrations at Kadipikonda Rythu Vedika. The celebration of Farmers’ Day showcased the collective dedication towards agricultural progress and highlighted the State government’s commitment to supporting and uplifting the farming community.