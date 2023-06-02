Warangal thrives as model of development under BRS rule: Banda Prakash

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:07 PM, Fri - 2 June 23

Govt Chief Whip and MLA Vinay Bhaskar with others paying tributes to martyrs at Adalat centre in Hanamkonda on Friday

Warangal: Warangal district, known for its significant role in the history of the Telangana movement, has transformed into a shining beacon of development under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, said Legislative Council Deputy Chairman Banda Prakash. Speaking after hoisting the national flag here on the occasion of the Telangana formation day on Friday, he said, “Over the past eight years, the BRS government has channeled substantial investments into various sectors, including agriculture, education, health, and infrastructure, to uplift the district and enhance the quality of life for its residents.” District Collector P Pravinya, and others were present.

Meanwhile, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao has participated in the formation day celebrations at Jangaon. As part of the event, he hoisted the national flag and addressed the gathering. Emphasizing the effective implementation of various development and welfare schemes, he said several development programmes and schemes under the BRS rule had helped in promoting the overall growth and well-being of this backward area. Additionally, he inaugurated the stalls set up by the handloom textile department and Vijaya Dairy within the IDOC premises. District Collector Ch Shivalingaiah, and others were present.

At Mahabubabad, Minister SatyavathI Rathod has hoisted the flag at the formation day celebrations. “After many years of struggle and sacrifice, the aspirations of the people of Telangana were fulfilled and the state of Telangana was formed. This is a historic day for us all. I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to the visionary leadership of our honorable Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for his tireless efforts in achieving this goal,” she said, adding that the state had achieved many milestones in the areas of agriculture, irrigation, education, health, infrastructure, etc. District Collector K Shashanka and people’s representatives attended the programme.

In Hanamkonda, West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar was the chief guest for the formation day celebrations. The MLA along Collector Sikta Patnaik, CP AV Ranganath and others paid tributes to the martyrs at Adalat Centre.

