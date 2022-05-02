| Friends Originally Planned To Pair Monica With Joey Read On To Know More Tidbits About The Popular Tv Sitcom

‘Friends’ originally planned to pair Monica with Joey! Read on to know more tidbits about the popular TV sitcom

By ANI Published: Updated On - 12:16 PM, Mon - 2 May 22

New Delhi: Did you know that Monica Geller, one of the protagonists in the popular sitcom ‘F.R.I.E.N.D.S’ was meant to be married to Joey Tribbiani instead of Chandler Bing?

UberFacts, one of 150 most-followed handles on Twitter has recently rolled out some ‘fascinating facts’ about one of the most popular TV shows that still continues to attract the new generation of binge-watching youngsters around the globe.

For all those who are completely unaware, the show that ran for 10 seasons- 236 episodes from September 1994 to May 2004 revolves around the lives of Ross Geller, Rachel Green, Monica Geller, Joey Tribbiani, Chandler Bing, and Phoebe Buffay living in New York City. Over the course of 10 years and seasons, these friends share life lessons, family, love, drama, friendship, and comedy.

Uber Facts has compiled some interesting facts on the show:

Before the name ‘Friends’ propped up in the minds of the makers of the show, ‘Insomania Cafe’, ‘Six of One’, and ‘Friends like Us’ were considered.

Die-hard fans of the television show who visit the locations of the show will be disappointed to discover that the iconic ‘Friends’ opening credits were actually filmed on a Warner Brothers studio in California. In the show, however, it is portrayed that the protagonists are based in New York City.

In the iconic title track of the show, it is seen that the protagonists enjoy by splashing water on each other near the fountain. However, Uber Fact checker claims that no such fountain exists in New York City.

Initially, main characters Chandler Bing, and Phoebe Buffay were cast as supporting actors, claimed the fact-checker.

In a bizarre move, the makers of the show said that Monica Geller, the protagonist in the show was meant to be married to Joey Tribbiani instead of Chandler Bing.

Uber Fact-checker further claimed that the cast was “slightly defensive” to know that Rachel, later in the show, was supposed to marry Joey instead of Ross. The makers then dropped the plan to do so.

Created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman the sitcom aired on NBC from September 22, 1994, to May 6, 2004.