From Entrepreneurial Progress To The Power Of Politics – A Journey!

Published: Updated On - 11:15 PM, Sat - 24 September 22

Hyderabad: ‘Our society has always taught us to be job seekers, it’s time we try and change to be job creators,’ quotes our honourable Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development of Telangana, K. T. Rama Rao in a recent post on his social media handles. He has undeniably inspired the youth of Telangana in multiple ways with his unprecedented dynamism and charisma.

From students to leaders and the masses, he has been an inspiration to all through his goals for the party’s progress, the youth of the state, and the nation altogether. Among the many stories of motivation is one such of Aloysious D’Souza, a budding TRS Party Member, young entrepreneur, and Managing Director, AD Manufacturers.

No Dream Is Bigger Than What You Can Achieve

A Hyderabad based startup specialising in tyre recycling. AD Manufactures is an industrial facility set about in 2021 with a goal to make rubberised roads a ‘reality’ in India, and incubated a revolutionary product called – Crumb Rubber. It is the rubber produced from recycling used or scraped automotive tyres which are otherwise burnt, contributing to a significant part of environmental pollution.

This crumb rubber, REDUCES pollution and is REUSED to make Children’s Playgrounds, Sports Surfaces, Geotechnical/Asphalt Applications, Adhesives and Sealants, Shock Absorption, and other Safety Products. It is RECYCLED from used/scraped old tyres and helps waste management in abundance.

Turning Waste Into Wealth

Inspired by crumb rubber’s massive usage and potential in the western continents already, Aloysious, out of his passion, hard work, and love for the environment, embarked on this entrepreneurial journey with the support of the ruling party to bring about a positive change and set forth a way to success for many. The benefits of using crumb rubber are still not known in India and hence the goal here is to ensure that the significance of this product seeps in, understanding the benefits of recycling waste.

and contribute to the betterment of the environment. This huge facility located in Shamirpet not only contributes toward a greener and safer environment but also foresees a change in the way our roads are made and maintained. It is focused to curb the issues we face today with our Indian roads and their maintenance, also offering an amplifying number of employment opportunities and financial aid to many.

The Power In Giving

Thriving as an entrepreneur at a very young age, Aloysious has made a name for himself in the industrial purview standing strong on his roots striving confidently to bring about change, progress and offer a helping hand to everyone and anyone in need. A philanthropist by nature, his consistent urge to give back to society is remarkable and keeps increasing by the day. His generous contribution during the covid 19 pandemic stands testimony to his giving nature.

With the support of the TRS Party and other influential party members, he has been a life saviour for the needy and destitute during the pandemic and lockdown situation. He distributed food, groceries, and essentials for survival throughout the city during the entire lockdown period, using all his power and will, to hundreds of people. His success story is indeed a measure of his service to the people that has garnered perpetual support and love for this entrepreneur turned young politician.

He continues to contribute to the betterment of not just his surroundings but people as well and has on his cards an entire welfare community working towards helping everyone in need. His success journey is commendable and his potential for progress and faith in the party is eternal. With a vision for change and development as such in collaboration with the power of a ruling party, the state is bound to create history and leave footprints on the sands of time.

‘The TRS Party is ruling for a reason. It is known for its power and support to the youth. It stands true to its vision of a better city, an inspiring state, and a powerful country. With dynamic leaders like our honorable Chief Minister and others, we are progressing toward a future that’s sure of setting remarkable new standards. I am extremely grateful for all the support and encouragement I have been receiving from the leaders of my party, I will remain greatly indebted to them. My journey is not towards just success but the progress of our state and particularly the youth of today. I will do everything in my power and beyond to help and support their ambitions and help build a stronger tomorrow,’ Aloysious D’Souza, TRS Party Member.