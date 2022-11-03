From meteor shower to eclipse, plenty of reasons to watch skies in Nov

Published Date - 04:37 PM, Thu - 3 November 22

Hyderabad: November’s skies are all set for magical celestial delights. A total lunar eclipse, Leonid meteor shower, view of Uranus, Moon beneath Saturn, and many more astronomical events are lined up this month.

According to NASA, annual Leonid meteor showers will be active throughout the month. The phenomenon will peak on November 18 after midnight with an expectation of as many as 15-20 meteors per hour under optimal conditions.

With a full moon to be seen on November 8, a total lunar eclipse will be visible. This will be the second and last Lunar Eclipse of 2022. Besides India and neighbouring Pakistan, Afghanistan, and parts of Russia, residents of other parts of Asia, North and South America, Australia, the North Atlantic Ocean, Pacific Ocean will be able to see the celestial event.

NASA said that many stars will glitter the sky as the usual full moon will be dimmed to dull red on that day. Viewers with a pair of binoculars can also get a glimpse of the giant ice planet Uranus.

There are plenty of reasons to watch the skies in November: a total lunar eclipse, the Leonid meteors, and chances to see Mars, Saturn, and the star Spica! Check out the best times to spot these celestial bodies: pic.twitter.com/hmYGKio4Mq — NASA (@NASA) November 2, 2022

On November 11, the Moon will be stationed between Mars and the bright bluish-white star Elnath which is the second brightest star in the constellation Taurus.

NASA also said that on November 20, a crescent moon hanging above bluish star Spica will be visible in the hours before sunrise. The giant star Spica is stunningly 10 times the size of the Sun and 12,000 times more luminous, 260 light years away. A mesmerising crescent moon will also be seen hanging beneath Saturn in the south after sunset on November 28.