From Shilpa Shetty to Sachin Tendulkar, Indian celebrities recall their meeting with Queen Elizabeth II

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:36 PM, Fri - 9 September 22

The Queen was born on 21 April 1926 at 17 Bruton Street in Mayfair, London. She was the first child of The Duke and Duchess of York – who later became King George VI – and Queen Elizabeth.

Hyderabad: Queen Elizabeth II, the longest reigning monarch in British history passed away in Scotland, aged 96.

Reacting to the news, condolences poured in from across the world. Indian celebrities including actors, cricketers, business tycoons, and others expressed their grief and shared the memories of their meeting with Her Majesty the Queen.

Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, who met the queen several times, tweeted, “Saddened to hear about the passing away of Queen Elizabeth II. I had the opportunity to meet her in person on a number of occasions, and the love & respect that people had for her was heartening to see. My deepest condolences to her family and dear ones.”

Sharing an image of him with the Queen, “When I had met The Queen, I didn’t want to stand in the line like everyone else as I was presenting her my Epic Book #UTSAV. Eventually I was given an audience,” tweeted Chef Vikas Khanna adding that her dignity, presence & grace were legendary.

In a series of tweets written in Tamil, actor-politician Kamal Haasan recalled the time the Queen visited the sets of his unfinished film, Marudhanayagam, the only time she ever visited a film set.

Actor Shilpa Shetty who won the fifth season of the British TV reality show Celebrity Big Brother in 2007, also mourned the death of the Queen. She shared a picture from when she met Queen Elizabeth II on Instagram and captioned it, “What an incredibly inspiring journey your life has been! It was an honour to have been in such august company. Rest in peace Queen Elizabeth II.”

