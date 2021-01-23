FTCCI awards presented to industries on Jan 23

By | Business Bureau | Published: 11:30 pm

Hyderabad: The Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) Excellence Awards were presented by Telangana Industries and IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday.

FTCCI instituted Excellence Awards for industries in the year 1974 with just two categories. With the advent of large scale industrial development and emergence of new businesses, the number of Award categories has now increased to 22. Today, awards were given in 19 categories. Public sector unit Mishra Dhatu Nigam bagged the award for Excellence in Industrial Productivity and its CMD Dr Sanjay Kumar Jha took the award. Another unit, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited was awarded the Excellence in All Round Performance and its general manager Rajeev Kumar received it.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .