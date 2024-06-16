Fuel price hike possible in Telangana if Congress tows Karnataka line

Condemning the Karnataka government’s decision to increase the fuel prices, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is demanding the Congress government in Telangana not to increase fuel prices.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 June 2024, 06:51 PM

Hyderabad: With the Congress government in Karnataka increasing petrol and diesel prices by Rs.3 a litre, speculations are rife that the Congress government in Telangana could also follow suit, considering the fact that the State government is exploring different avenues for generating revenue.

The Congress government in Karnataka is already facing a lot of criticism from different sections after increasing the petrol price by Rs.3 a litre and the diesel price by Rs.3.05.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla was quoted as saying in media reports that the true face of the Congress party was exposed. He also alleged that the government had hiked the State tax on fuel because Karnataka was bankrupt on account of implementation of the five guarantees of the Congress.

“The Congress government here should refrain from any plans to increase fuel prices and burden people further. The Congress was earlier criticizing the union government over fuel price hikes and had demanded State governments to cut down the State tax (VAT) on fuel prices,” BRS Greater Hyderabad incharge Dasoju Sravan said, adding that the Congress government in Telangana should in fact reduce the State tax on petrol and diesel without imposing additional financial burden on the people.

The increase in TGSRTC ticket fares citing toll gate fees had already burdened the people, he said. Even petrol and diesel dealers are apprehensive over the possibility of fuel prices going up.

Already, fuel prices in Telangana were higher compared to other States. Many people, especially in the bordering districts still purchase fuel from the neighbouring States as there was a variation in prices.

If the Telangana government increases the fuel prices, many more would purchase petrol and diesel from Raichur, Bidar, Maharashtra and Chattisgarh, an office bearer of the twin cities petrol and diesel dealers association said.

The argument that the Congress government here could go for such a hike gained credence after the State government made clear its intentions to pool in additional revenue for implementation of the six guarantees.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had instructed officials to explore the possibilities of increasing land registration and market values, after which the Stamps and Registration department officials are gearing up to increase registration charges from August 1.