Fuelling mornings: The rise of coffee-podcast rituals in fast-paced world

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Updated On - 10:41 PM, Sun - 22 October 23

Hyderabad: In a fast-paced world, where every moment seems occupied, people are constantly seeking new ways to make the most of their time. One trend that has gained significant momentum in recent times is the combination of coffee and podcasts, creating a peaceful and informative routine that has now become a staple in the lives of many citizens.

The day often starts with a steaming cup of coffee, and for a growing number of individuals, it’s accompanied by the soothing voices of podcast hosts. Whether it’s the daily commute or a cosy morning at home, this ritual provides an opportunity to kick-start the day with both caffeine and conversation.

“I have recently started listening to podcasts while I spend my time drinking my morning cup of coffee, and this has helped me grow. I can learn about different things and kick-start my mornings with motivation,” said Rishita Jain, an art student.

Podcasts offer an eclectic selection of topics. From true crime mysteries and technology trends to self improvement and motivation, there’s a podcast for every interest.

This diversity allows individuals to tailor their listening experience to suit their moods and needs. “Listening to podcasts has become a morning routine for me, some days it is with my morning cup of coffee or tea, or while doing my mundane tasks like walking,” said Karishma Sanghi, an event manager.

Podcasts have become an accessible platform to receive all kinds of content from news, gaming, and entertainment to laughter. This accessibility has also led to many people joining in to start a podcast. Among many podcast hosts, Indian podcasters have gained popularity across the world. Some of them are ‘Maed in India’ by Mae Thomas, ‘Indian Noir’ by Nikesh Murali, ‘On Purpose’ with Jay Shetty, and others.

“One of my favourite podcasts is the Ranver Show, which speaks about entrepreneurship, motivation, fitness, and a lot more, and ‘Figuring Out with Raj Shamani’, which is about growing businesses and brands,” added Karishma.

Podcasts offer a deeper level of engagement compared to traditional media, as listeners form a more personal connection with hosts and topics. Furthermore, they are a valuable learning resource, providing insights from experts, thought leaders, and enthusiasts on various subjects. The coffee and podcast combination is likely to remain a popular routine among citizens.

With the rise in the number of people tuning in, there might be a change in lifestyle among the listeners.