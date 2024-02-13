| Explore 26 Coffees Each Named After An Alphabet At This Coffee Shop At Hyderabad

This coffee haven introduces an innovative concept that blends the artistry of coffee with the magic of the alphabet

Hyderabad: For those seeking a delightful twist in every sip of their coffee, ABC Beanery has unveiled its unique world of coffee wonders at Banjara Hills. This coffee haven introduces an innovative concept that blends the artistry of coffee with the magic of the alphabet.

This coffee haven is the brainchild of four young entrepreneurs, the idea was born out of a shared dream to create something truly unique. Far from a traditional coffee house, ABC Beanery introduces an unconventional approach, merging the linguistic wonders of the alphabet with the aromatic wonders of coffee.

The highlight of ABC Beanery is its distinctive menu featuring 26 different coffees, each named after a letter of the alphabet. The idea is simple 26 letters, 26 flavors, and a world of coffee exploration for their customers.

“Each beverage at ABC comes with distinct ingredients, flavours, and offerings. We haven’t merely named them for the sake of the concept; in curating the menu, we aimed to provide a uniquely diverse experience, incorporating flavours and concepts from around the world,” said Sahil Gadiya, the owner of ABC Beanery.

The ambiance at the coffee shop has been designed to provide a rustic atmosphere, with a special emphasis on outdoor seating. The simple yet aesthetically pleasing outdoor area creates the perfect setting for patrons to unwind, and relish their coffee in a relaxed setting.

Coming to the flavours, every coffee has its own distinct flavour living up to their names. For instance, with the letter O, they have an Olla De Barro, which is a traditional Mexican coffee brewed in a clay pot, offering a rich and earthy flavour. For those seeking a citrusy twist, with the letter Z, they have a Zesty Yuzu Twist, a citrusy coffee drink infused with the vibrant flavours of yuzu fruit.

They also have the Qahwah coffee with the letter Q, which is a fragrant and spiced Middle Eastern coffee brewed with cardamom and served with dates.

Sharing his personal favorites, Sahil adds, “My personal favorites include Pistachio Sahlab, a coffee beverage infused with pistachio and Sahlab flavors, and Con Helado, an ice cream sandwich transformed into a milkshake, essentially replacing the traditional cold coffee.”