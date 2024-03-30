Fulbright-Kalam Climate Fellowships: Addressing climate change issues

Hyderabad: The Fulbright-Kalam Climate Fellowships are designed to build long-term capacity to address climate change-related issues in India and the United States.

Fulbright-Kalam Climate Fellowship fields include, but are not limited to, clean energy technologies and energy transition; climate and health; climate finance; climate justice and equity; climate-smart agriculture; climatology; green buildings; oceanography; renewable energy; and sustainability.

These fellowships are designed for Indian faculty and researchers in the early stages of their research careers in India. Fulbright- Kalam Climate Fellowships allow talented faculty and researchers to strengthen their research capacities.

Postdoctoral fellows have access to the finest resources in their areas of interest and have opportunities to build long-term collaborative relationships with US faculty and institutions.

These fellowships last for eight to 24 months. The selected candidate will be affiliated with one US host institution. USIEF strongly recommends all applicants identify institutions with which they wish to be affiliated and to correspond, in advance, with potential host institutions.

These fellowships provide vide J-1 visa support, a monthly stipend, an accident and sickness programme for exchanges per US government guidelines, round-trip economy class air travel between India and the United States, a modest settling-in allowance, and a professional allowance.

To be eligible, applications must have (in addition to general prerequisites) a PhD or DM degree within the past four years. They must have obtained their PhD or DM between July 15, 2020 and July 14, 2024.

Applicants are required to upload their PhD or DM degree certificate/provisional on the online application. Applicants must have a publication in reputed journals, and upload a recent significant publication (copy of paper/article) on the online application (not exceeding 30 pages) as well.

If the applicant is em- ployed, the employer’s endorsement is required. Candidates working under government-funded projects must also get an endorsement from their affiliating institutions in India.

To apply, submit your application online at https://apply.iie.org/fvsp20 25.

Review application instructions before starting online application, and refer to the application checklist before applying.

Finally, you must complete and upload your letter of support from home institution on your application, if this applies to you. The application deadline is July 15, 2024, at 23:59:59 hrs (IST). For any queries, please contact postdoc@usief.org.in.