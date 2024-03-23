2025-2026 Fulbright-Kalam Climate Fellowships for Academic and Professional Excellence

These fellowships aim to provide Indian faculty, researchers, and professionals the opportunity to teach, conduct, or combine teaching and research at a U.S. institution. These fellowships last for four to nine months.

Published Date - 23 March 2024

Hyderabad: The Fulbright-Kalam Climate Fellowships are designed to build long-term capacity to address climate change-related issues in India and the United States.

Fields relevant to these fellowships include but are not limited to: clean energy technologies and energy transition; climate and health; climate finance; climate justice and equity; climate resilience, mitigation, and adaptation; climate-smart agriculture; climatology; critical and emerging technology (including applied AI for climate/agriculture, harnessing high-performance computing/quantum computing for climate mitigation, and biotech); critical minerals supply chains; disaster resilience; green mobility, green buildings and construction; oceanography; renewable energy; and sustainability.

Applicants must demonstrate the relevance of the proposed research to India and the United States, its benefit to the applicant’s institution, the feasibility of accomplishing the research goal within the stipulated period, and the need to carry out the research in the United States.

Applicants must also be able to demonstrate how their teaching contributes to the internationalization of the curriculum at their U.S. host institutions and the understanding of recent developments in India and globally. The recipient will teach courses individually or team-teach.

Finally, applicants will conduct research and teaching activities at the U.S. host institution. They must specify the percentage of the grant for each activity and define this in the project statement.

For instance, if the plan is to spend 60 per cent of the grant duration on research and 40 per cent on teaching, the project statement should demonstrate this allocation. Teaching could include courses (individually or team-taught) or a series of seminars at a U.S. institution.

The selected candidate will be affiliated with one U.S. host institution. USIEF therefore strongly recommends all applicants identify institutions with which they wish to be affiliated and to correspond, in advance, with potential host institutions. If the applicant has secured a letter of invitation from a U.S. institution, it should be included in the online application. The invitation letter should indicate the duration of the visit, preferably with dates.

Thes benefits these fellowships provide include: J-1 visa support, a monthly stipend; an Accident and Sickness Program for Exchanges per U.S. Government guidelines; round-trip economy class air travel between India and the United States, a modest settling-in allowance; and a professional allowance.

Subject to the availability of funds, a dependent allowance and international travel may be provided for one accompanying eligible dependent, provided the dependent is with the grantee in the U.S. for at least 80 per cent of the grant period.

In addition to general prerequisites (see website), faculty/researchers must have a Ph.D. degree with at least five years of relevant teaching/research/professional experience. Professionals outside academe must have a master’s degree with recognized professional standing and at least five years of relevant experience.

The applicant should upload a recent significant publication (copy of paper/article) in the online application (not exceeding 30 pages). If the applicant is employed, they must follow the instructions carefully regarding the employer’s endorsement. The employer must indicate that leave will be granted for the fellowship period. The applicant must obtain the endorsement from the appropriate administrative authority on the Letter of Support from the Home Institution.

In the application, the applicant must also indicate when they can complete the proposed project in the United States. The applicant should determine grant duration carefully. Should they be selected for a grant, it will be for the period specified in their application – the duration cannot be changed.

To apply, applications must be submitted online at https://apply.iie.org/fvsp2025. Please carefully review application instructions and the applicant checklist before starting your online application. Finally, you must complete and upload the FKAPE Letter of Support from Home Institute form on your online application (if applicable).

The deadline to apply is July 15, 2024 at 23:59:59 (IST). For any queries, please contact fvsp@usief.org.in

