Destination USA: Everything about the Fulbright-Nehru Doctoral Research Fellowships

The Fulbright-Nehru Doctoral Research Fellowships are designed for Indian scholars registered for a Ph.D. at an institution in Indi

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 February 2024, 04:55 PM

The Fulbright-Nehru Doctoral Research Fellowships are designed for Indian scholars registered for a Ph.D. at an institution in India. These fellowships are for six to nine months in duration.

Applications are invited in the following fields: Agricultural Sciences; Anthropology; Bioengineering; Chemistry; Computer Science (including, but not limited to, cyber security, digital economy, quantum computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning and big data analytics); Earth Sciences; Economics; Education Policy and Planning; Energy Studies; History; Language/Literature/Linguistics; Materials Science (with emphasis on environmental applications); Mathematical Sciences; Neurosciences; Performing Arts; Physics; Political Science (including, but not limited to, International Security and Strategic Studies); Psychology; Public Health (including, but not limited to, pandemic preparedness and comprehensive surveillance (genomic surveillance, sewage surveillance, sero-surveillance)); Public Policy; Sociology; Urban and Regional Planning (with emphasis on smart cities and waste management); Visual Arts; and Women’s and Gender Studies.

Affiliation:

The applicant will be affiliated with one U.S. host institution. USIEF strongly recommends all applicants identify institutions with which they wish to be affiliated, and to correspond in advance with potential host institutions. If the applicant has secured a letter of invitation from a U.S. institution, they must include it as a part of the online application. Selected scholars will have opportunities to audit non-degree courses, conduct research, and gain practical work experience in suitable settings in the United States.

Grant Benefits:

The fellowships provide J-1 visa support, a monthly stipend, an Accident and Sickness Program for Exchanges per U.S. Government guidelines, round-trip economy class air travel, applicable allowances, and modest affiliation fees, if any. No allowances are provided for dependents.

Eligibility Requirements:

In addition to general prerequisites, the applicant should demonstrate reasonable study about their research objectives, especially in identifying resources in India and in the United States. The applicant must be registered for a Ph.D. at an Indian institution on or before November 1, 2023. The online application form requires that one of the recommendation letters be from a Ph.D. supervisor commenting on the applicant’s research need for the fellowship, and must indicate the Ph.D. registration date and topic.

This grant is intended for Ph.D. students to conduct research essential to their dissertations/thesis. Therefore, the expected Ph.D. thesis submission date should be three months after the Fulbright-Nehru grant end date. For example, if May 2026 is the date for the end of the grant, the applicant can only submit their thesis after August 2026.

Please indicate the Ph.D. registration date and the expected Ph.D. thesis submission date in the Applicant Annexure. If applicable, the applicant must upload a copy of original published/presented papers or extracts from their Master’s/M.Phil.’s thesis on the online application form (not exceeding 20 pages).

If the applicant is employed, they must follow the instructions carefully regarding the employer’s endorsement. The Applicant may need to obtain the endorsement from the appropriate administrative authority on the FNDR Employer’s Endorsement Form. The employer must indicate that leave will be granted for the fellowship period.

Note: These fellowships are for pre-doctoral level research. Applicants with Ph.D. degrees or those at the final stage of Ph.D. thesis submission will not be considered.

How to Apply:

Applications must be submitted online at: https://apply.iie.org/ffsp2025

Please carefully review the FNDR Applicant Instructions before starting your online application, and refer to the FNDR Applicant Checklist before applying.

In addition, you must complete the FNDR Applicant Annexure and FNDR Employer’s Endorsement Form (if applicable) and upload them to your online application.

Application Deadline: July 15, 2024, 23:59:59 hrs (IST) For any queries, contact: ffsp@usief.org.in

– U.S. Consulate General Hyderabad