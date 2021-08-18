Funky hairdo new style statement in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: From man buns to Zayn Malik-inspired hairbands, different shades of the mohawk and locks that could give even the godfather of dreadlocks, Bob Marley, a complex, the men of Hyderabad are rocking it.

With the pandemic has given many a chance to bestow some attention on their hair and to groom it, youngsters in the city are now flaunting ponytails, slicked back looks, long waves and parted hair to long curls, it is a carnival of unique hairstyles out there. Some are adding a dash of colour to accentuate their curls, and with creative hairstylists chipping in, it is turning out to be a riot of hues on the head as well.

“The trend right now is to not go too long or too short – sport ear-length hair. Soft curls, parted and voluminous hair are totally in fashion nowadays. Undercut hairstyle isn’t in fashion in the pandemic,” shares celebrity stylist Ashwin Mawle. Even colouring your hair is in trend – Platinum blonde, silver, or even brown hair looks totally cool. You can also add a tint of blue or red as highlights. However, it all depends on your skin tone and whether you can carry it with swag!

For city-based IT recruiter Yashwanth Podugu, the plan all along the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic was to grow hair long enough to tie a man bun. “Why should men compromise when it comes to trying different hairstyles? I’ve been growing my hair to style it into a man bun. I’ll probably get a highlight done as well. Right now, I’m sporting the zig-zag headband that’s in fashion,” he says.

