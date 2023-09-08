G20 Summit: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina arrives in New Delhi

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrived here in the national capital on Friday to attend the G20 Summit which is being hosted by India this year

Sheikh Hasina was received by Darshana Jardosh, Minister of State in the Ministry of Textiles and in Ministry of Railways at the Delhi Airport. India and Bangladesh share bonds of history, language, culture, and a multitude of other commonalities. The partnership has strengthened, matured and evolved as a model for bilateral relations for the entire region and beyond.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, India was the first country to recognize Bangladesh as a separate and independent state and established diplomatic relations with the country immediately after its independence in December 1971. India’s links with Bangladesh are civilisational, cultural, social and economic.

Earlier Last month, India and Bangladesh held the fifth Annual Defence Dialogue on August 28 in Dhaka, where the two nations agreed to enhance their defence cooperation including increasing the bilateral exercises.

The two-day Joint Group of Customs (JGC) meeting between India and Bangladesh was held in New Delhi where both sides discussed issues relating to customs cooperation and cross-border trade facilitation, the finance ministry informed in an official release.

On September 6 last year, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and held bilateral talks to review and further strengthen the relationship between both countries at Hyderabad House.

After that, seven MoUs were signed between India and Bangladesh during the visit of Sheikh Hasina to India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a State Visit to Bangladesh from 26 to 27 March 2021 to join as Guest of Honour at a troika of celebrations: the Golden Jubilee of the Independence of Bangladesh; the Birth Centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and; 50 years of establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Bangladesh, said a document release from MEA.

Apart from this, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar & Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina attended the inaugural session of the 6th Indian Ocean Conference in Dhaka on May 12, 2023.

India is hosting the G20 Leader’s Summit in the national capital at the newly inaugurated Bharat Mandapam on September 9-10.

The summit is being attended by more than 30 heads of state and top officials from the European Union and invited guest countries and 14 heads of international organisations.