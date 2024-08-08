| Gachibowli Flyover Closed For Construction From August 8 12 Here Are Alternative Routes

The works are being taken up from August 8 to 12 between 11 pm and 6 a.m.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 August 2024, 08:54 PM

Photo: X

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad traffic police announced that the Gachibowli flyover will be closed between 11 pm and 6 am for five days beginning Thursday in view of construction works at SRDP Shilpa Layout Phase II flyover at Gachibowli junction. The works are being taken up from August 8 to 12 between 11 pm and 6 a.m.

The police advised the people to use the following alternate routes to reach their destination.

Route 1: From Bio-Diversity Junction to IIIT Junction, bypass the flyover and travel beside it via Bichareddy sweets (Telecom Nagar) to Gachibowli Junction, then to IIIT Junction.

Route 2: From IIIT Junction to Bio-Diversity Junction, bypass the flyover and travel beside it via Gachibowli Junction to Bio-Diversity Junction.

The restrictions will continue till Tuesday.