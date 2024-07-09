GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata inspects development works in Serilingampally zone

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 July 2024, 08:46 PM

GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata

Hyderabad: Inspecting the development works in the Serilingampally zone on Tuesday, GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata directed the authorities to speed up the acquisition of land for completion of Gachibowli flyover construction.

She also visited the IIT Junction, Lingampally RuB, and Majid Banda and asked to develop the junctions, set up more free lefts, and undertake beautification initiatives in coordination with traffic police. Moreover, pending court cases were also expected to be given priority.

At a review meeting later in the day, she stressed on improving sanitation and hygiene in the city where she gave multiple suggestions to remove garbage from drains at regular intervals. Asking officers to ensure door-to-door garbage collection, she emphasized on maintenance of public toilets as well.

In regards to the corporation’s revenue generation, she asked the town planning task force team to be more efficient on the field and directed to speed up the GIS-based mapping and survey of the properties.