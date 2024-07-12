| Traffic Marshals Are Here To To Ease Traffic Congestions In Hyderabads It Corridor

Traffic marshals are here to ease traffic congestions in Hyderabad’s IT Corridor!

These Traffic Marshals are paid by companies, trained and deployed by the police at key junctions to ease daily commute for citizens and ensure a safe and secure environment for industries to thrive.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 July 2024, 07:25 PM

Hyderabad: The first set of 83 Traffic Marshals are out in the bustling IT corridor of Hyderabad with a promise of easing the traffic congestion and improve the commuting experience.

The initiative of Traffic Marshals taken up by the Society of Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) along with Cyberabad Traffic Police and with the support of various IT Parks and IT/ITes, was launched here on Friday. Cyberabad Police Commissioner, Avinash Mohanty, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) D. Joel Davis and Ramesh Kaza, SCSC Secretary General introduced the first set of Traffic Marshals.

Avinash Mohanty appreciated the support of SCSC and its member companies in the initiative and urged all companies to join hands in making Cyberabad’s traffic flow smooth and efficient.

Joel Davis said the Traffic Marshals are a full time paid team, dedicated for traffic regulation and will be deployed near all important traffic bottlenecks. This helps the Cyberabad Traffic Police to focus their time and efforts on enforcing traffic rules like signal jumping, wrong side driving, helmetless driving etc.

Rajesh Balaraju, Traffic Forum leader designate, SCSC described Traffic Marshals as a unique initiative, a first such by the IT Industry in the country. “Owing to Return to Work by companies ,traffic is growing leaps and bounds each day in Cyberabad and to help address this issue, 83 Traffic Marshals have been commissioned,” he said. The number of Traffic Marshals is likely to reach 500 with the support of the industry.

Raheja Mind Space responded to the request made to the industry and contributed with 30 Traffic Marshals. Commitments from Phoenix, Satva group & IT companies will see the deployment rise over the next few months.

Traffic Marshals in IT corridor:

* Trained by Traffic Training team of Cyberabad Police

* 83 Marshals deployed

* Attached to different police stations of Cyberabad Traffic Police

* Provided a different set of uniform with Traffic Marshal logo and a cap

* To work during the peak hours of traffic

* Deployed from 8 am to 11.p and from 4.30 pm to 9.30 pm

Traffic Marshals – Roles and Responsibilities:

– Directing vehicle passage

– Ensuring smooth and safe flow of traffic

– Guiding pedestrian traffic to ensure safe passage

– Monitoring traffic flow and identifying congestion or bottlenecks

– Reacting to accidents or incidents promptly and appropriately

– Setting up and dismantling temporary traffic management systems