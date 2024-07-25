Hyderabad: Vehicular movement sluggish due to accidents at different places and incessant drizzle

Sluggish movement of vehicles is reported from all over the twin cities and accidents and vehicle failures lead to sluggish vehicle movements on PVNR expressway, Kukatpallly and other places

By Telangana Today Updated On - 25 July 2024, 08:51 PM

Accident on PVNR Expressway leads to sluggish movement of vehicles in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Vehicular traffic movement on the PVNR Express way is sluggish due to an accident near pillar number 135. Howeve, the vehicle movement on the express way which leads to RGIA interational airport is not affected much, according to Cyberabad Traffic police. The Rajendranagar traffic police are working to ensure free flow of traffic, the cyberabad police said in a message on its whatsapp channel.

Elsewhere, an acciden near Kaithlapur ground near Kukatpally has led to considerable slow down of vehicular movement and Kukatpally police are trying to resolve the issue.

Traffic movement on Hafeezpet flyover towards Allwyn junction was also slowed down due to a vehicel failure affecting the free flow of traffic, the cyberabad police said.

The State capital has been witnesssig incessant drizzle throughout the day and vehicular movement on all important arterial roads has been sluggish.

