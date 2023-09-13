Gachibowli: TDP supporters stage a protest condemning Babu’s arrest

The supporters gathered near Wipro Circle at Gachibowli carrying placard and raising slogans in support of Mr Naidu.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:47 PM, Wed - 13 September 23

Hyderabad: Supporters of Telugu Desam Party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu staged a protest condemning the former Chief Minister’s arrest and remand in Andhra Pradesh.

The supporters gathered near Wipro Circle at Gachibowli carrying placard and raising slogans in support of Mr Naidu. The police who were deployed to foil any protest detained a few of the supporters who claimed to be working in the IT companies and shifted them to the police stations.

The TDP chief was arrested and remanded by the AP CID in connection with an alleged corruption case earlier this week.