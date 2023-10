Gaganyaan mission: ISRO announces revised rocket launch schedule at 10 am

Test Vehicle carrying payloads related to the Gaganyaan human space flight programme would be fired again on Saturday at 10 am

By PTI Published Date - 09:59 AM, Sat - 21 October 23

Sriharikota: Minutes after an anomaly forced a hold of its launch, the Test Vehicle carrying payloads related to the Gaganyaan human space flight programme would be fired again on Saturday at 10 am, the ISRO announced.

“Reason for the launch hold is identified and corrected. The launch is planned at 10:00 Hrs. today,” ISRO said in an update on ‘X.’