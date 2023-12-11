Gajuwaka MLA Tippala Nagi Reddy’s son Devan Reddy resigns from YSRCP

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:40 PM, Mon - 11 December 23

Hyderabad: In a jolt to the ruling party in Andhra Pradesh, Gajuwaka MLA Tippala Nagi Reddy’s son, Tippala Devan Reddy, has resigned from the YSRCP on Monday.

He was in-charge of YSRCP Gajuwaka Assembly Constituency.

According to sources, Devan Reddy said that he resigned after learning through party sources that the Gajuwaka ticket was allotted to the Yadava community. He said he and his family strived hard for the party past one and half decade.

His father Tippala Nagi Reddy won against Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan in 2019 assembly elections.

Earlier today, Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy also resigned both as an MLA and from the YSRCP.