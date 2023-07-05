Gajwel: Casino organiser Chikoti Praveen booked for rally without permission

Gajwel police registered a case against casino organiser Chikoti Praveen for taking out a rally without necessary police permission

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:50 PM, Wed - 5 July 23

Siddipet: Gajwel police have registered a case against casino organiser Chikoti Praveen for taking out a rally to the residence of a person involved in Monday’s incident in Gajwel. The situation was still tense in the area and Praveen had taken out the rally without necessary police permission.

In addition to the cases filed against eight persons on Tuesday, the police filed cases on three more persons on Wednesday in connection with the incident. Commissioner of Police N Swetha said they were examining CCTV footage to find out who exactly was involved in the incident. People who spread false messages would also face action, she said.

As Gajwel still remained tense, the Commissioner deployed a huge number of police personnel to maintain law and order in the area.