Revanth Reddy jittery with BRS exposing his failures: Harish Rao

The BRS government had brought train connectivity to Gajwel and Siddipet, created the new Medak district besides building the Collectorate and SP Office buildings.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 April 2024, 08:05 PM

Harish Rao

Siddipet: Former Minister T Harish Rao said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was jittery with the BRS exposing his failures. Speaking to news reporters in Gajwel on Saturday, Harish Rao said Leader of Opposition and BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao had ensured largescale development in Medak Lok Sabha constituency, but Revanth Reddy was oblivious to all the work done here.

Stating that Revanth Reddy was getting personal in his criticism, Harish Rao said the person holding the Chief Minister’s post must maintain minimum decorum even while criticising Opposition leaders.

Exposing the double standards of Revanth Reddy, the former Minister said Revanth Reddy was welcoming the Opposition leaders into the Congress fold even as his party leader Rahul Gandhi was insisting on disqualification of elected representatives who switched loyalties.

Harish Rao also said the BRS had given enough opportunities to BCs, SCs and Minorities. However, the Congress government did not give a cabinet berth to any of the minorities though they had formed the government with the support of minorities.

Countering Revanth Reddy’s criticism of BRS Medak Lok Sabha candidate P Venkatrami Reddy, he said Venkatrami Reddy had ensured the completion of the reservoirs in Siddipet district besides providing the best R&R package to the displaced.