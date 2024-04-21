Telangana Today impact: Widow of farmer gets support from Raghu Arikepudi Trust

After reading a report published in these columns on the struggles of Sravanthi on April 20, Raghu called Sravanthi and enquried about her situation.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 21 April 2024, 09:40 PM

Siddipet: Sravanthi, the widow of farmer Chiguru Swamy (36), who died, allegedly by suicide in February at his residence at Bangla Venkatapur in Gajwel mandal, has got support from founder of the Raghu Arikepudi Seva Trust (RAST) Arikepudi Raghu.

After reading a report published in these columns on the struggles of Sravanthi on April 20, Raghu called Sravanthi and enquried about her situation.

Also Read Revanth Reddy jittery with BRS exposing his failures: Harish Rao

He visited her house on Sunday and presented four bags of rice and groceries worth Rs.10,000.

He also handed over a cheque for Rs.25,000 which she had spent on getting her pumpset repaired after her husband’s demise.

Meanwhile, Raghu also offered to extend support to create a source of livelihood for Sravanthi. Swamy had died by suicide as he had incurred losses of Rs.6 lakh in farming over the years.

Sravanthi, who had just one acre of land, was finding it difficult to feed her two children because she had no source of income.

She was living with her two sons Vamshi (6) and Shanshivesh (3) in her semi-pucca house. Sravanthi and the villagers of Bangla Venkatapur thanked Raghu for his gesture.