Galleries in Hyderabad start conducting workshops after over an year

Even in the best of times, a vast majority of Indian artists struggle to find patrons for their art and earn a decent income. During the lockdown – with art galleries closed and no projects – many artists were forced to sit at homes, while the future looked gloomy.

By | Namrata Srivastava | Published: 12:03 am 1:13 am

Hyderabad: The Covid pandemic has hit hard at the arts, culture, and the creative economy. And overnight, several artists found themselves without any work.

Even in the best of times, a vast majority of Indian artists struggle to find patrons for their art and earn a decent income. During the lockdown – with art galleries closed and no projects – many artists were forced to sit at homes, while the future looked gloomy.

However, as the world is slowly opening up, art galleries in the city have also started to conduct workshops and exhibitions. Presently, two major galleries in Hyderabad – Saptaparni and Shrishti Art Gallery – are hosting art exhibitions, while several others are gearing up for an event in the near future.

Lakshmi Nambiar, who runs the Shrishti Art Gallery, shared that the last year has been a difficult one.

“We are currently hosting an art exhibition titled, Maadhyam, featuring a group of nine contemporary artists who are showcasing their art across eight different media. This is our first show in the past one year. It was quite a difficult time, but we were able to sail through it. So, as soon as the government allowed the galleries to re-open, we planned a show,” she said.

Besides running several online exhibitions, Shrishti Art Gallery also helped several artists financially during the lockdown. She said, “Many artists and artisans lost all avenues of income last year. So, we planned a large online exhibition of artworks to play a responsible role in supporting the most affected to rebuild their lives during this challenging time.” The gallery was able to raise over Rs 18 lakh, which was used to help 72 artists.

The artists, too, are happy to display their work at an art exhibition after the unlock.

Gangadhar Mukinapallingia, a print artist and sculptor from the city, whose art is on display at the Shrishti Art Gallery currently, said, “I was stuck in my village with no resources at all. I had no income. But with some help I was able to buy teak wood and started sculpting that. The pandemic left several young artists penniless. However, I am hopeful that with the galleries opening again, we will be able to display our work at exhibitions.”

Several gallery owners also utilised the quarantine period to re-do the gallery space, making it more accessible for the artists.

Rekha Lahoti, owner of three galleries — Kalakriti Art Gallery, Gallery Cafe (eatery with art on display) and Kalakriti Contemporary, said all three galleries will be merged and relocated to a sprawling new space. “It is going to be one of the largest art galleries in South India with main exhibition space spread over 4,000 sq ft. Our new facility boasts of state-of-the-art facilities and uniquely designed exhibition spaces like an art tunnel,” she said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .