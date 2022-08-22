Gandhi Hospital surgeons conduct cochlear implant surgery on 3-year-old boy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:11 PM, Mon - 22 August 22

Cochlear Implant at Gandhi Hospital

Hyderabad: The surgeons at Gandhi Hospital have conducted cochlear implant surgery on a three-year-old boy for free. In a private facility, the surgery would have cost anywhere between Rs 15 lakh and Rs. 20 lakh.

Following the surgery, the boy will also undergo free therapy and training sessions from audiologists who will adjust the sound processor of the implant to fit the needs of the patient. The boy’s family members will be part of the post-op therapy and given guidance and information on the proper care and use of the device.

Health Minister, T Harish Rao congratulated the Gandhi Hospital surgeons for conducting their first cochlear implant surgery for free of cost. “In private hospitals, the same surgery will cost at around Rs. 15 lakh. It was the vision of Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao to ensure expensive surgeries are available for free to poor patients in government hospitals and we are glad that such advanced surgeries are being taken-up frequently,” he said.