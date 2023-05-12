Ganesh Bellamkonda’s ‘Nenu Student Sir’ will release in June

Ganesh Bellamkonda now gets ready with his second film titled 'Nenu Student Sir', which has been made on a crazy concept.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:56 PM, Fri - 12 May 23

Hyderabad: Ganesh Bellamkonda made an impressive debut with the film Swathi Muthyam. Though the film did not perform as per the expectations at the box office due to other big releases, it won the hearts of the Telugu audience on the Aha OTT platform. Ganesh Bellamkonda now gets ready with his second film titled ‘Nenu Student Sir.’

‘Nenu Student Sir’ is made on a crazy concept, that is a student losing his newly bought iPhone in a police station. The makers of the film released the teaser long back and it is quite interesting. The teaser showed the vibes of a comedy thriller. The film’s production is completed and the trailer is loading to be released soon.

Meanwhile, the makers of ‘Nenu Student Sir’ announced the release date of the film. June 2nd is marked as the release date. The makers also revealed the lead character’s name, Avula Subbarao.

‘Nenu Student Sir’ is written and directed by Rakhi Uppalapati. The film is produced by Satish Varma under the banner of SV2 Entertainments. Avantika Dassani is the female lead. Samuthirakani played an important role. Mahati Swara Sagar composed the music for the film.

– Kiran