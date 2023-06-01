Makers of ‘Nenu Student Sir’ share making video ahead of film’s release tomorrow

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:30 PM, Thu - 1 June 23

By Kiran

Hyderabad: Nenu Student Sir, Ganesh Bellamkonda’s second film is going to be released tomorrow in theatres. The film is directed by Rakhi Uppalapati and produced by Satish Varma. The film looks like a thrilling entertainer with some unique concept as per the trailer.

Today, the makers of Nenu Student Sir released the making video of the film ahead of its release tomorrow. The making video shows the amount of hard work the makers have put into the film. There are some good action scenes as seen in the making and they involve a huge cast. The film sets the action mode between a student and the police department.

Producer Satish Varma has gone to the extent to spend higher than Naandhi movie in terms of the setup of the film and so the production values look promising. So the film’s success now depends on how the unique content attracts the audience and provides them with a thrill.

Nenu Student Sir stars Avantika Dassani as the female lead. Samuthirakani played an important role. Mahati Swara Sagar composed the music for the film.