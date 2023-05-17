‘Nenu Student Sir’ first single out now

Nenu Student Sir is the story of a student who lost his mobile at a police station. He is so attached to the phone as he bought it after a lot of hard work and savings. This is what we could know from the film’s teaser.

Hyderabad: Nenu Student Sir is Ganesh Bellamkonda’s upcoming film. The actor impressed the Telugu audience with his first film Swathi Muthyam. His innocent portrayal of the character is very good. Ganesh Bellamkonda now gets into action mode in a minimal amount for his next movie Nenu Student Sir.

Today the makers of Nenu Student Sir released the first single from the film and it is titled 24/7 Okate Dhaayasa. The first song looks like the flashback episode to the teaser. Ganesh Bellamkonda can be seen doing various works in the song to save money for something big dream. And we know what it is from the teaser.

The song has some great energy and it is a very good composition from Mahati Swara Sagar. Benny Dayal gave the vocals and they are the boost for the song. Sri Harsha’s lyrics are very situational and meaningful.

Nenu Student Sir is written and directed by Rakhi Uppalapati. Satish Kumar who made Naandhi produced this film too under the banner of SV2 Entertainment