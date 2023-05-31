Ganesh Bellamkonda interacts with the press about ‘Nenu Student Sir’ release

Ganesh Bellamkonda gave the audience the reasons to watch their film. He promised them that there will be a lot of thrill in the film.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:12 PM, Wed - 31 May 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: Ganesh Bellamkonda is impressive with his debut film ‘Swathi Muthyam’. His innocent kind of acting won the hearts of the Telugu audience. Well, Ganesh Bellamkonda now comes with his innocence again in his second film Nenu Student Sir, but this time, he adds action too.

Nenu Student Sir is a film that revolves around a student fighting for his newly bought lost iPhone in the police station. The film starts with the innocent shade of the lead character and then moves into the action zone, as said by the makers. Nenu Student Sir is going to be released on June 2 in theatres.

Ganesh Bellamkonda interacted with the press and media today ahead of the film’s release. He gives them reasons to watch their film. He promises them that there will be a lot of entertainment and thrill in the film so that the audience will not get disappointed at any point. He also conveys his message to the audience through the press to watch the film only in theatres.

On the other hand, the press is so far positive for the film. The Nenu Student Sir trailer got good reviews from them. They also liked the songs. So the media is doing their part positively to take the film to the audience.

Nenu Student Sir is produced by Naandhi maker Satish Varma. Mahati Swara Sagar composed the music for the film.

– Kiran