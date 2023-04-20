aha celebrates the magic of love with the release of ‘Geetha Subramanyam 3’

aha announces the release of the latest original web series, ‘Geetha Subramanyam 3’, a romantic comedy that promises to capture the hearts of viewers worldwide on May 5.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:45 PM, Thu - 20 April 23

Hyderabad: Love is a beautiful emotion that knows no bounds, and aha brings unique and refreshing content that celebrates this magical feeling. The local OTT platform announces the release of the latest original web series, ‘Geetha Subramanyam 3’, a romantic comedy that promises to capture the hearts of viewers worldwide on May 5.

Following the success of the first two seasons, ‘Geetha Subramanyam 3’ brings a fresh and exciting new love story, starring the talented Supraj Ranga as Subramanyam and the charming Abhignya Vuthaluru as Geetha. This 8-episode series promises to be a beautiful and relatable take on modern-day romance, showcasing the everyday struggles of relationships and how love can conquer all.

The love story revolves around the lives of Geetha and Subbu as they work together in a software company, only to be thrown into a project with a bizarre rule that forbids any romantic relationships between employees. Despite the rule, Geetha and Subbu fall in love, and their days become a juggling act of hiding their true feelings from their colleagues.

Produced by Tamada Media and directed by Siva Sai Vardhan, aha is committed to bringing diverse and engaging content to audiences across 190+ countries, and ‘Geetha Subramanyam 3’ is just one of many series that the digital streaming service has lined up for our viewers.