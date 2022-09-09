Ganesh idols immersion peaceful in Cyberabad, Rachakonda

Foolproof arrangements made for the Ganesh idols immersion, helped in concluding the immersion procession peacefully and without incidents.

Hyderabad: Foolproof arrangements made for the Ganesh idols immersion, helped in concluding the immersion procession peacefully and without incidents, said Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat on Friday.

The Commissioner monitored the immersion at Saroornagar lake, Safilguda lake and other immersion spots and the procession routes, baby ponds.

“Foolproof arrangements were made to assist the devotees and as many as 6,000 police personnel were deployed for immersion duties across the police commissionerate,” he said.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner MS Raveendra who earlier visited various immersion points across the commissionerate, thanked the citizens and the Ganesh pandal organisers for their support in making this year’s immersion, an incident-free event.