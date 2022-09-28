Gangster Sheshanna remanded to 14-day judicial custody

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:31 PM, Wed - 28 September 22

Hyderabad: Gangster Muddunuri Sheshaiah alias Sheshanna who was arrested by the Golconda police on Tuesday, was produced before the court and remanded on Wednesday. The court remanded him to 14-day judicial custody.

Sheshanna, who is an associate of slain gangster Nayeemuddin, is allegedly involved in murders, kidnappings, extortions, possessing illegal weapons and land settlements. He was absconding since last six years.

The police recovered gold colour country made 9mm pistol with five live rounds, a car and two mobile phones from him on Tuesday when a team caught him during vehicle checking. A police official said they will file a custody petition soon before the court.